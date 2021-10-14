STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri breaks Brazilian legend Pele's international goal record

Chhetri further bettered Pele's tally as he scored another one to have 79 international goals under his belt. The Indian captain is now the third-highest active international goalscorer.

Published: 14th October 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri in action. (Photo @afcasiancup)

By ANI

MALE: Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, broke legendary football player Pele's record during the match against the Maldives in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championship.

Pele had scored 77 goals for Brazil and Chhetri went past the Brazilian superstar when he scored a goal in the 62nd minute in the match against the Maldives.

Chhetri further bettered his tally as he scored another one to have 79 international goals under his belt. The Indian captain is now the third-highest active international goalscorer.

Lionel Messi (80) and Cristiano Ronaldo (115) are the two footballers who are ahead of Chhetri in the list of active international goalscorers. The Indian captain has also become the joint sixth-highest goalscorer in the world.

Coming to the match, India defeated Maldives 3-1 to book their spot in the 2021 SAFF Championship Final here in Male, Maldives on Wednesday.

Manvir Singh scored the opening goal, while Sunil Chhetri netted a second-half brace, to hand India the three points. Maldives striker Ali Ashfaq scored from the spot in the first half and was the only scorer for the hosts.

With this win, India has now booked themselves a spot in the 2021 SAFF Championship Final, against Nepal on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Pele 2021 SAFF Championship Final Indian football team Sunil Chhetri Pele world record
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp