STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United boss Solskjaer won't be pressured over Ronaldo selection

The surprise snub left Ronaldo looking grumpy as he shook his head and muttered to himself while walking off the pitch at full-time.

Published: 15th October 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Villareal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not be pressured into playing Cristiano Ronaldo if he believes the Portugal star should be left out.

Solskjaer caused a storm when he started with Ronaldo on the bench for United's 1-1 draw against Everton in the last match before the international break.

The 36-year-old was eventually introduced as a second-half substitute but United still dropped vital points.

The surprise snub left Ronaldo looking grumpy as he shook his head and muttered to himself while walking off the pitch at full-time.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson added his voice to the criticism of Solskjaer's decision when he said "you should always start with your best players".

Solskjaer was quick to highlight Ronaldo's qualities when asked about the forward on Friday.

But the Norwegian is adamant he has no qualms about leaving out Ronaldo if that is the right decision for the team.

"I'm the manager, I manage the players. I manage for the club but, of course it's nice to have him on the pitch because he'll always come up with the goods and the more we have him on the pitch, the better," Solskjaer said.

"He's an exceptional player, exceptional finisher, and a goalscorer, and an exceptional professional. It's hard to leave him out."

With five goals in six games since his blockbuster return to United from Juventus in August, Ronaldo has quickly established himself as a key figure as they chase the club's first trophy since 2017.

Solskjaer was also questioned when he took Ronaldo off in United's Champions League defeat at Young Boys in September.

He said his decisions were aimed at avoiding burnout as United juggle commitments in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

"You can go play six games in six days and play the same XI every time, it'd be great. But it's rotation," Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester.

"We need to get to April and May with everyone firing. Last season we got to May and we were a little bit too tired."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Solskjaer Ronaldo Premier League
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp