Paris Saint-Germain needs late penalty from Kylian Mbappe to scrape past Angers

PSG has needed injury-time goals despite an armada of attacking talent and a huge squad, and produced another late winner at home.

Published: 16th October 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Angers' Thomas Mangani during the French League One match at the Parc des Princes in Paris

PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Angers' Thomas Mangani during the French League One match at the Parc des Princes in Paris. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Runaway French leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe to come from behind and scrape a 2-1 win against Angers on Friday. PSG won its opening eight games but was soundly beaten by Rennes in its last game and looked out of sorts again without managing a shot on target in the first half.

PSG has needed injury-time goals despite an armada of attacking talent and a huge squad, and produced another late winner at home. Mbappe slotted in from the spot in the 87th minute after midfielder Pierrick Capelle was adjudged to have handled the ball even though PSG striker Mauro Icardi appeared to knock him off balance when he handled.

After a video review, Mbappe sent goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni the wrong way. Mbappe set up the equalizer in the 69th when midfielder Danilo Pereira headed in his cross. Angers was unlucky to lose considering it played better in the first half and took the lead in the 36th when Angelo Fulgini turned in fellow midfielder Sofiane Boufal's low cross from the right.

PSG was without its contingent of Argentina and Brazil players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar because of World Cup qualifiers.

