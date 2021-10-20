STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Madrid forward Benzema absent for blackmail trial in France

The 33-year-old Benzema's legal team told the court in Versailles that professional obligations made it impossible for him to attend.

Published: 20th October 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VERSAILLES: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wasn't present Wednesday for the opening of his three-day trial for involvement in an alleged attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

The 33-year-old Benzema's legal team told the court in Versailles that professional obligations made it “impossible” for him to attend.

Valbuena's lawyer said he deplored the absence.

Benzema played for Madrid in Kyiv on Tuesday against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Madrid plays again Sunday against Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Four other people accused of attempted blackmail in the case were present in court.

Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail.

The charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and a 75,000 euro ($87,400) fine.

Benzema has denied wrongdoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karim benzema real madrid
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp