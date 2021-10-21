STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lukaku, Werner injuries: What we know so far as Chelsea beat Malmo 4-0 in UCL

Malmo, the Swedish champion, has lost all three of its group games and has yet to score so far in the Champions League. 

Chelsea's Timo Werner is injured during the Champions League group H match against Malmo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner marred Chelsea's impressive 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lukaku sustained a twisted right ankle getting fouled for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho for the second goal in the 21st minute, adding to the opener volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the ninth minute for his first goal for Chelsea.

The Belgium international initially tried to play on but before long Lukaku was signaling to be substituted.

Werner, the strike partner of Lukaku, then had to come off with a hamstring injury just before halftime at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz came on as the replacement for Lukaku and lifted a deft finish over the goalkeeper for the third goal in the 48th minute at the end of a breakaway led by fellow substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Jorginho eschewed his trademark penalty routine — the hop, skip and sidefoot shot — for his first-half penalty and he repeated that with another spot-kick in the 57th minute to make it 2-0 after a foul on Antonio Rudiger.

The result of the spot kick was the same, with Jorginho curling a shot right down the middle.

Chelsea, the defending champion, bounced back from a loss at Juventus in the second round of games and is in second place in Group H. Chelsea is three points behind the Italian team and three ahead of Zenit St. Petersburg, which lost 1-0 to Juventus in the group's other game.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel couldn't give a definitive timeframe of the absences of Lukaku and Werner, and said it gave a chance for the other forwards in the squad to impress.

“The two were in good shape, they are dangerous and can create and score, so now we need to find solutions," Tuchel said, "and guys who waited for their chance need to step up and score.

“The race is on, the guys who start against Norwich (in the Premier League on Saturday) have our trust.”

