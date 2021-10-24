Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian head coach of ISL club, to manage NorthEast United FC

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Khalid Jamil has become the first full-time Indian head coach in the history of the Indian Super League with NorthEast United FC offering him the top job ahead of the upcoming season.

Jamil, 44, guided the Highlanders to the semi-finals after taking over in an interim capacity from Gerard Nus last season.

Jamil oversaw a remarkable reversal of fortunes last season as the team, after a spate of defeats, made the last four following an unbeaten nine-match run.

A former midfielder, Jamil is an experienced campaigner in Indian football having coached the likes of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.