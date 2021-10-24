STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian head coach of ISL club, to manage NorthEast United FC

Jamil, 44, guided the Highlanders to the semi-finals after taking over in an interim capacity from Gerard Nus last season.

Published: 24th October 2021 06:06 PM

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo | Twitter/@NEUtdFC)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Khalid Jamil has become the first full-time Indian head coach in the history of the Indian Super League with NorthEast United FC offering him the top job ahead of the upcoming season.

Jamil oversaw a remarkable reversal of fortunes last season as the team, after a spate of defeats, made the last four following an unbeaten nine-match run.

A former midfielder, Jamil is an experienced campaigner in Indian football having coached the likes of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

