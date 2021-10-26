STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti to miss four weeks due to hip injury

The 28-year-old will be unavailable for Ligue 1 games against Lille and Bordeaux and the Champions League match at RB Leipzig on November 3.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti faces four weeks out after injuring his hip during the 0-0 draw with Marseille at the weekend, his club said on Tuesday. Verratti was replaced late in the first half of Sunday's game and is set for another spell on the sidelines, having already missed a month of the season with a knee injury.

He was also granted extra time to recover at the start of the campaign following Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. The 28-year-old will be unavailable for Ligue 1 games against Lille and Bordeaux and the Champions League match at RB Leipzig on November 3.

He faces a race against time to be fit for the trip to Manchester City on November 24 after the international break. Kylian Mbappe could also miss Friday's visit of defending champions Lille due to a sinus infection, while Sergio Ramos is expected to rejoin group training next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marco Verratti Paris Saint Germain Hip injury
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp