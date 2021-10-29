STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mumbai City FC announce EA SPORTS as Official Partner

The announcement follows the recent news of EA SPORTS securing the official license to incorporate the Indian Super League, India's premier football competition, into FIFA 22.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bambolim Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal against Odisha FC in action during their ISL match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate a goal during their ISL match. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC have announced an association with global gaming giant and creator of the world-renowned FIFA video game series, EA SPORTS as the Club's Official Partner, running through the end of the 2023-24 season.

As a part of the association with the Islanders, EA SPORTS brand marks will adorn the back of the shorts of the Mumbai City First Team and will feature on matchdays and at the Islanders' training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground.

The announcement follows the recent news of EA SPORTS securing the official license to incorporate the Indian Super League, India's premier football competition, into FIFA 22.

"We are delighted to welcome EA SPORTS to the Mumbai City family in this landmark moment for gaming in India. Our focus is to bring the fans closer to the club and through our partnership with EA SPORTS, our supporters will have more opportunities to engage with Mumbai City through the power of gaming, especially in times when our fans are unable to watch their favourite club play from the stands," said Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC in an official release.

"By partnering with EA SPORTS, we aim to incorporate innovation and technology in our efforts to bring Mumbai City closer to wider audiences and football fans in India and across the globe. We look forward to working closely together on various initiatives over the next three seasons and provide our fans immersive and interactive experiences in the years to come," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai City FC EA SPORTS Indian Super League
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp