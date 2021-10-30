STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Christian Eriksen banned from playing for Inter Milan this season

Published: 30th October 2021

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Christian Eriksen will not be permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, his club Inter Milan said in a statement.

Eriksen had an on-field cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

The Dane later had a cardioverter-defibrillator device (ICD) implanted, but the Italian Football Federation has insisted that he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD is removed.

An early exit from Inter, therefore, seems likely, and it is unclear whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device fitted.

