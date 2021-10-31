STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League: Ronaldo maintains scoring spree as Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur

United defeat Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to move to fifth place in Premier League standings. The side now has 17 points from 10 matches.

Published: 31st October 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all got on the scoring sheet as Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the eighth spot with 15 points from 10 games.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for United as he registered the goal in the 39th minute of the game. At halftime, the Red Devils had a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Cavani and Rashford registered goals in the 64th and 86th minutes of the game respectively and United gained a 3-0 lead.

Spurs were left searching for answers and in the end, United gained a comfortable victory.

United will next lock horns against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2 before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on November 6.

