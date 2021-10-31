STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serie A: Joaquin Correa scores twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese to keep pressure on top

Both Correa’s goals came in the second half, within eight minutes of each other, as Inter moved to within four points of AC Milan and Napoli.

Published: 31st October 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa (C) celebrates with teammates including Ivan Persic (R) after scoring a goal. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Joaquin Correa scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 on Sunday to keep up the pressure on the top two in Serie A.

Both Correa’s goals came in the second half, within eight minutes of each other, as Inter moved to within four points of Milan and Napoli.

Both were playing later, against very different opponents. Napoli visits relegation-threatened Salernitana, just before Milan’s match at title rival Roma.

Inter dominated from the start at San Siro with Nicolo Barella producing seven attempts in the first half as the Nerazzurri midfielder seemed determined to score.

However, it was Correa who gave Inter the lead on the hour mark. An Ivan Perišić dummy allowed Correa to get on the end of a pass from Alessandro Bastoni and he raced down most of the half before cutting past a defender and firing into the bottom left corner.

Inter almost doubled its lead seven minutes later but Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri managed to deny Edin Džeko at point-blank range and then Walace managed to block the follow-up attempt from Denzel Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri did get their second moments later and again it was Correa, this time with a shot into the top left corner after Dumfries had cut the ball back to him on the edge of the area.

Udinese had a late goal by Gerard Deulofeu ruled out for offside in the buildup. It remained four points off the relegation zone.

