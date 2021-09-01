STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazil missing key EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

The Premier League clubs had said they would block their players from travelling to South American nations, which are red-listed by the British government.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Richarlison

Brazil Forward Richarlison (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO: Brazil will be missing nine of its players from the English Premier League for its next three World Cup qualifiers, including Thursday's clash at Chile.

But second place Argentina expects to have four of its England-based players at Venezuela on the same day.

The Premier League clubs had said they would block their players from travelling to South American nations, which are red-listed by the British government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any players who go and then return to Britain have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have little chance of training.

FIFA had granted two additional days for South American countries to play games in both September and October so three qualifiers can be played in each window, rather than the usual two.

The round-robin competition will play on as scheduled despite resistance from English clubs, though some who traveled will return to before the third game — scheduled for Sept. 9.

FIFA has told South American soccer body CONMEBOL there will be consequences for clubs who don't release players as required, which could mean disciplinary action.

On Sunday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against a complaint by the Spanish league, which argued that the triple-header of fixtures would end too close to the resumption of its competition.

The diplomatic could rift continue in October, when each team has another set of three games.

CHILE vs BRAZIL

Brazil leads with six wins in six matches, but few analysts are taking any risks predicting who will play against seventh place Chile in Santiago on Thursday.

The first training sessions in Sao Paulo did not offer any hints.

Nine England-based Brazil players did not come: Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool); Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City); Thiago Silva (Chelsea); Fred (Manchester United); Richarlison (Everton); and Raphinha (Leeds).

Chile will also resent the absence of Blackburn's Ben Brereton and Watford's Francisco Sierralta.

Coach Martin Lasarte called Universidad Catolica's Valber Huerta and Diego Valencia on Tuesday to replace them.

A win in Santiago could put Brazil on the verge of qualification for next year's tournament in Qatar.

If coach Tite's team brings three points from Chile and beats Argentina and Peru at home it will have 27 points after nine matches.

VENEZUELA vs ARGENTINA

Second place Argentina, with 12 points, will have four Premier League players for the match in Caracas: Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham's Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

They were also in the squad that won Copa America in Brazil in July.

Captain Lionel Messi, who finally lifted a major trophy with Argentina, will play for his country for the first time as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Venezuela will be coached by Leonardo González, the third man to take the job during the current World Cup qualifying campaign.

The former defender replaced Portuguese coach José Peseiro, who resigned in August because of debts owed to him and his staffers by the federation.

Also Thursday, third place Ecuador will host Paraguay.

Colombia will travel to Bolivia.

And Peru will host Uruguay, which will be without Edinson Cavani (not released by Manchester United) and the injured Luis Suárez.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brazil players Premier League World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp