Chennaiyin FC rope in Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman, complete foreign signings

Chennaiyin FC have signed the Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman, their sixth and final foreign signing, on a season-long deal.

Vladimir Koman made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches, netting seven goals.

By ANI

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed the Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman, their sixth and final foreign signing, on a season-long deal.

Vladimir made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches, netting seven goals. He was a vital cog in the country's third-place finish in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and emerged as the second-highest scorer with five goals.

He also guided the U-19 Hungarian side to the semi-finals at the 2008 UEFA European Championship.

"I'm happy to join Chennaiyin, because it's a completely new atmosphere for me and a new experience. I would like to do my best to help the team to be successful and make the fans proud and happy," said Vladimir in a statement.

The Ukrainian-born footballer began his professional career in 2006 with UC Sampdoria in the top-tier Italian league, Serie A.

In a career spanning over 15 years, the attacking midfielder has 300-plus club appearances, including 22 goals and 23 assists, to his name.

"Vladimir is the perfect end to our foreign signings. He's an experienced player who has represented Hungary and turned out in top leagues," CFC co-owner Vita Dani commented on the club's new signing.

The experienced campaigner has also played in Asian countries such as Iran and the United Arab Emirates and is now set for his maiden ISL campaign.

Rafael Crivellaro, Mirlan Murzaev, Slavko Damjanovic, Ariel Borysiuk and Lukasz Gikiewicz are the club's other international signings.

"Anything to say about Vladimir is superfluous. His career says it all about him as a player and as a character," said CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

In 2010-11, Vladimir featured in the six Europa League matches for UC Sampdoria before moving to the French club AS Monaco, followed by a stint in Russia and Turkey as well.

