Radamel Falcao returns to Spain with Rayo Vallecano

The Colombian's last club was Turkey’s Galatasaray where he played from 2019 until the end of last season.

Colombia forward Radamel Falcao | AP

By Associated Press

MADRID: Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has returned to the Spanish league with modest club Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo announced the signing on Saturday but did not immediately release details on the length of the contract.

The 35-year-old Falcao arrived as a free agent. His last club was Turkey’s Galatasaray where he played from 2019 until the end of last season.

Falcao had two highly successful seasons with Atlético Madrid from 2011-13, when he helped it win the Europa League and the Copa del Rey. He then went on to play for Monaco, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

He joins the Madrid-based Rayo that has just returned to the first division. It is in 10th place after one win in three rounds.

