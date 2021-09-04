STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban threat: Afghan star ‘waiting patiently’ over future of national team

Published: 04th September 2021 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:27 AM

Gokulam, Afghani midfielder Sharif Mukhammad

Sharif will return to don the Gokulam jersey as the I-League champions. (Photo | Special Arragement)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Over the last few weeks, interview requests were pouring in for Gokulam Kerala FC’s Afghani midfielder Sharif Mukhammad. All the interest was to know what the 31-year-old thought about the developments unfolding in his native Afghanistan.

While Sharif hails from Afghanistan and is a key figure of their national team since making his debut in 2015, the footballer was born in Russia and his connection with Afghanistan has been primarily through the national team.

Finally, after choosing to refrain from making any comments, Sharif opened up about the situation. There has been a lot of anxiety over the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The future of sport in the country is also among the things that are discussed, and Sharif opts to be cautious and have a wait and watch approach regarding the matter. “We have to see the situation now. Everyone in the team is waiting patiently,” said Sharif when asked about how he foresaw the future of the Afghanistan national team.

The former Anzhi Makhachkala player went on to add that the focus of the national team players was solely on bringing happiness to the people of the nation.

“We play for Afghan people and not for the government. Only football makes people happy,” he reflected.

Meanwhile, the more immediate concern of Sharif is to help Gokulam retain the Durand Cup and the I-League as they are the current holders of both the titles.

The 24-member squad which will participate in the upcoming Durand Cup left for Kolkata on Saturday.

“We have won the I-league and we have made Kerala fans proud. We have shown everybody that we can play beautiful football. I know that it won’t be easy to defend titles. But we will play with the same aggressive and attacking style, and we won’t let our fans down this season,” he said.

Gokulam who are the defending champions play their first match on September 12 against the Army Red Football team.

Interestingly, while Sharif has been retained and new players like Cameroonian defender Aminou Boubo, strikers Chisom Elvis Chikatara from Nigeria, and Rahim Osumanu have been signed, there are twelve local players in the squad.

The club is going with a blend of experience and youth as their head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese is gunning for the Cup to kickstart their campaign.

Gokulam is pooled in Group D and after their match against Army Red, they take on ISL side Hyderabad FC on September 16 followed by a game against Assam Rifles on September 19. 
 

