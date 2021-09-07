STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder Bradden Inman joins Mumbai City FC 

A product of English club Newcastle United's youth academy, Inman played his football for over 10 years in England, turning out for clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United, and Rochdale AFC.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Australian midfielder Bradden Inman (Photo @atkmohunbaganfc)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Australian midfielder Bradden Inman ahead of the upcoming season.

The Australian midfielder joins the franchise on a season-long contract until May 2022.

A product of English club Newcastle United's youth academy, Inman played his football for over 10 years in England, turning out for clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United, and Rochdale AFC.

In 2019, the Adelaide-born player returned to Australia to ply his trade for A-League club Brisbane Roar, where he scored four goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances in the 2019-20 season.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and was loaned out to Odisha FC during the January transfer window.

He made a total of 13 appearances in the ISL 2020-21 season, registering a goal and two assists to his name.

After the conclusion of the ISL 2020/21 season, Inman signed a short-term deal with the A-League club Western United, where he made five appearances for them.

"I am pleased to join the defending champions Mumbai City FC. They have a clear goal and ambition about where they see themselves in the immediate, which is to win trophies and be one of the best clubs in Asia, and my goal will be to do my best in my bid to help the club achieve its objectives,” Inman was quoted as saying in a media release.

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera, on his part, said, "He's a quality player, and he is someone who will strengthen our attacking unit. His strong play-making skills will bring a lot of intensity and energy into the side."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL ISL signings Football signings Mumbai City FC Bradden Inman Sergio Lobera
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp