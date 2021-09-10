STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea wing Pulisic to be out 10 days with ankle injury

Pulisic was hurt on Wednesday in the United States’ 4-1 win over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:42 PM

Christian Pulisic warms up ahead of the EPL soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham

Chelsea's American star Christian Pulisic. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to be out for 10 days because of a left ankle injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

“Unfortunately he came yesterday on crutches,” Tuchel said, “and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days.”

That could see Pulisic miss English Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as a Champions League game against Zenit St. Petersburg in between.

Pulisic recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss games against Arsenal and Liverpool before the international break.

