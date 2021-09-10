STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mohammedan Sporting overwhelm CRPF to enter quarters of Durand Cup, Army Green also win

Azharuddin Mallick gave the Black and White's an early lead in the first-half and then scored a second goal just minutes from close

Published: 10th September 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammedan Sporting Club logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two-time former champions Mohammedan Sporting overwhelmed Central Reserve Police Force 5-1 in a Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Azharuddin Mallick gave the Black and White's an early lead in the first-half and then scored a second goal just minutes from close, while Trinidadian striker Marcus Joseph, last edition's top scorer, got two in two minutes in the second, to ensure a smooth passage for their team into the last eight.

Dashpreet got one back for the Central Reserve Policemen in added time, while substitute Brandon added a fifth for MDSP a minute later.

FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) were the first team from the group to qualify for the knockouts when they logged six points from two games after beating Indian Air Force 4-2 at the same venue on Thursday.

MDSP did the same, after having won 4-1 against the Airmen in the tournament opener.

The two teams will clash in their third and final game to determine group standings on Tuesday.

Azharuddin Mallick for his two goals and an assist got the Man of the Match award.

In another match, Deepak Singh scored a brace as Army Green football team earned three valuable points and kept their hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in a Group B game at the Mohun Bagan ground.

Deepak Singh (43rd, 48th) and Sochin Chhetri (57th) were the goalscorers for Army Green, while Jitendra Singh (61st) sounded the board for Jamshedpur FC.

ISL side Kerala Blasters Football Club and the Indian Navy Football Team will meet on Saturday in a Group C match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammedan Sporting durand cup
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp