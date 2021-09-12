STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Durand Cup: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala held 2-2 by Army Red

GKFC goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar got injured after a collision with Army Red's Mukesh Kumar and he was replaced by PA Ajmal.

Published: 12th September 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

GKFC Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala FC in action (Photo @GokulamKeralaFC)

By PTI

KALYANI: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala were held to a 2-2 draw by Army Red in their opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament here on Sunday.

Gokulam scored through Rahim Osumanu (9th minute) and Sharif Mohammad (70th) while P Jain (30th) and Bikash Thapa (43rd) found the target for Army Red.

The Malabarians started on a positive note, courtesy of a spectacular long-range goal from Ghanaian Rahim Osumanu but failed to capitalize in the later stages.

Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar got injured after a collision with Army Red's Mukesh Kumar and he was replaced by PA Ajmal.

The momentum of the game changed after that as Jain quickly scored the equaliser for Army Red.

Minutes before half time, Bikash Thapa scored the second for Army Red and they had the all-important lead going into the second half.

Gokulam played an attacking game in second half and they had a brilliant opportunity to score but their captain Sharif Mohammad missed the target. He made up for it later, courtesy a spot-kick.

The Malabarians had several close chances towards the end of the match but failed to convert them.

Army Red still lead Group D with four points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup Sharif Mohammad
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp