La Liga: Atletico Madrid mark Antoine Griezmann's return with Espanyol win

Griezmann was replaced in the 58th by João Felix, who hadn't played this season because of an injury.

Published: 12th September 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

MADRID: Thomas Lemar scored deep into stoppage time as Atletico Madrid rallied to a 2-1 win at Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday in the return of Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann had a lacklustre performance in his first match back on loan from Barcelona, being substituted early in the second half.

Atletico salvaged the victory with Yannick Carrasco scoring in the 79th and Lemar in the ninth minute of injury time.

Lemar got the winner with a shot from inside the area after an assist by Carrasco.

The ball found the net after deflecting off the goalkeeper's hand and the crossbar.

Raúl de Tomás had put the hosts ahead with a header in the 40th.

The rematch had 10 minutes of stoppage time after it was interrupted for a drinking break along with a couple of video reviews.

Griezmann is back with Atletico on a one-year loan from Barcelona, where he never met the high expectations of his 2019 transfer from Atletico for 120 million euros ($142 million).

He had played five seasons under Atletico coach Diego Simeone before that.

Real Madrid later hosts Celta Vigo as it returns to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after 18 months.

