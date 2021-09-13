STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Xherdan Shaqiri, Jerome Boateng make Lyon debuts in Strasbourg win

Jerome Boateng, who left Bayern Munich this summer after 10 years at the club, came on for the final 30 minutes following his arrival on a free transfer.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lyon's Xherdan Shaqiri controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg RCSA and Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.

Lyon's Xherdan Shaqiri controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg RCSA and Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Xherdan Shaqiri and Jerome Boateng made their Lyon debuts in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Strasbourg as Peter Bosz's side won for the second straight game after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season.

Moussa Dembele's terrific volley gave Lyon the lead on seven minutes at Groupama Stadium, with former Liverpool winger Shaqiri crossing for Jason Denayer to head in a second just past the hour.

Boateng, who left Bayern Munich this summer after 10 years at the club, came on for the final 30 minutes following his arrival on a free transfer.

The 2014 World Cup winner was convicted on Thursday of assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a Caribbean holiday three years ago, and fined 1.8 million euros ($2 million) by a court in Munich.

Lucas Paqueta added a third for Lyon by sweeping in a pass from Houssem Aouar, with Habib Diallo grabbing Strasbourg a late consolation from the penalty spot after a handball. 

Lyon, who failed to win any of their first three games, moved up to seventh, seven points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain. 

Nice remained unbeaten after a 2-0 win at Nantes courtesy of late goals from Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri.

Nice are fourth but have a game in hand after their August 22 match with Marseille was abandoned in the wake of a pitch invasion by Nice supporters.

The club was docked a point this week following the ugly incidents, and league officials ordered the match to be replayed behind closed doors at a neutral ground.

"We were not happy. We were on the pitch and we feel punished," said Nice captain Dante.

"But in life you can't let your head drop. Especially after an injustice or bad decisions. We have to work hard and do our best this season."

Nice, backed by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, will not appeal the ruling. They were leading the Mediterranean derby 1-0 when the game was interrupted in the 75th minute.

"I didn't feel like the group was affected," said Nice coach Christophe Galtier. "But obviously they would have preferred to keep the points they could earn on the pitch."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xherdan Shaqiri Jerome Boateng Lyon Strasbourg Lyon vs Strasbourg
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp