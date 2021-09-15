STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazilian soccer great Pele leaves intensive care after colon tumour surgery

The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain 'from now on recovering in his room' at Albert Einstein Hospital.

Published: 15th September 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé was moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain "from now on recovering in his room" at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pelé said he is ready "to play 90 minutes, plus extra time" after leaving intensive care. "Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here," Pelé wrote on Instagram, smiling in the accompanying photo.

"Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love!" The tumor was found when Pelé went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery was September 4 and he had been expected to leave intensive care last week.

Pelé, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, forcing him to use a walker and wheelchair. In recent years, he has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pele Colon Colon tumour Pele surgery
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp