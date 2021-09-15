STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

New stars, old problems for Manchester United in Champions League

The same kind of problems carried over from last season’s failed campaign to the one that started badly in Switzerland, errors in defense plus lapses of discipline leading to an ill-timed red card.

Published: 15th September 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

From left: Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire (Photo | AP)

From left: Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERN (Switzerland): With Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United, missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable.

Yet the same kind of problems carried over from last season’s failed campaign to the one that started badly Tuesday in Switzerland — errors in defense plus lapses of discipline leading to an ill-timed red card.

Even new signings Ronaldo and Raphael Varane — four-time Champions League winners together at Real Madrid — could not save the stellar and expensively assembled Man United team from defeat against unheralded Young Boys.

Instead, it was another 2-1 loss at the lowest-ranked team in its group.

“We did that last year in Europe,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, recalling “two sloppy counter-attacks against (Istanbul) Başakşehir. And we lost that game (Tuesday) in the last seconds.”

A slack backpass in stoppage time by Jesse Lingard, a substitute who replaced Ronaldo, gifted the chance that American forward Jordan Siebatcheu took to win the game for Young Boys.

“That’s football for you at the highest level,” Solskjaer said. “Lack of concentration, make a mistake and you get punished.”

The Premier League leaders had been under pressure from the 35th minute when defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a hard foul. Leading 1-0 from Ronaldo’s 13th-minute strike, Man United failed to get a shot on goal the rest of the way.

The red card helped tilt the game away from the three-time European champions just as it did last year when midfielder Fred was sent off against Paris Saint-Germain. That turned an evenly poised game into a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford last November, and gave back the gains from starting the group by winning in Paris.

“Everyone thought we were through after two games last year,” recalled Solskjaer, whose team also routed Leipzig 5-0 last October then lost the decisive last group game in Germany.

The story of Solksjaer’s managing in the Champions League has been highs and lows with little middle ground. His team was twice triumphant at PSG — including in the round of 16 in March 2019 — but has now lost seven of 11 matches.

“We know we have given ourselves a more difficult task than what we did last year,” Solskjaer said. “You need 10, maybe 12 points. You need to win your home games. We have got two home games next and we have got to focus on them.”

That next opponent on Sept. 29 is a Unai Emery-coached Villarreal team unlikely to be intimidated after beating Man United in the Europa League final in May. A switch to the second-tier competition was the consequence for placing third behind PSG and Leipzig.

Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League for Man United, Real Madrid or Juventus. He did play two games in its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, in 2002 as a 17-year-old youngster for Sporting Lisbon.

Now with a Champions League record 135 goals in a record-equaling 177 games, Ronaldo has time to steer his teammates back on course in a competition he helped the club win in 2008.

“It’s fortunate that it is the first game of the group,” United captain Harry Maguire said, “and we have loads of time to bounce back from it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Champions League UEFA Champions League UCL Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Jordan Siebatcheu Young Boys
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp