Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu becomes SCEB's fourth foreign signing

The red and gold brigade will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season on November 21.

Nigerian striker Daniel Chima

Nigerian striker Daniel Chima (Photo @sc_eastbengal)

By PTI

KOLKATA: SC East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, a three-time Norwegian first division league winner.

Chima becomes SC East Bengal head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's fourth foreign acquisition after Slovenian midfielder Amir Derviševic, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela and Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce.

"I am happy to be part of such a prestigious club. I want to help SC East Bengal win as many matches as possible," Chima said after signing for the 100-year old club.

"I have won titles in Norway and worked with some of the best coaches in the business. I will look to use my experience and help my teammates get better." C

hima helped Norwegian heavyweights Molde FK to three of their four league titles (Eliteserien 2011, 2012, 2014) and also guided them to two Norwegian Cup (2013, 2014) triumphs during his first stint with the club between 2010-2015.

The 30-year old was Molde's top scorer with 13 goals to his name in 2013, also celebrating two of his three league titles with current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær who was in charge of Molde from 2011-2014.

