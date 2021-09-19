STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sancho learning all the time, he'll improve, says Manchester United manager Solskjaer

The 21-year-old Sancho has had a slow start to his stint at Old Trafford, struggling to make an impact in his first five appearances.

Published: 19th September 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United player Jadon Sancho (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that winger Jadon Sancho is learning all the time and he will keep on improving as the 2021-22 season goes on.

United had finally managed to get Sancho in July, as they got the winger from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

"He's learning all the time. As I said in training as well, he's learning our methods, he's learning the Premier League and of course, he knows the Champions League already from being at Dortmund," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's a young boy, he's only 21 and he'll improve. We signed him as we see a top forward for 10, 12, 15 years and I've not changed my mind on that. He's so clean on the ball and is enthusiastic to learn and that is such a big thing when you come to Man Utd. You're always going to get a chance and you play with some of the best players in the world, you're getting some fantastic coaching with the coaches I've got too," he added.

The 21-year-old Sancho has had a slow start to his stint at Old Trafford, struggling to make an impact in his first five appearances.

Manchester United is currently at the third spot in Premier League standings with 10 points from 4 games.

The Red Devils will next lock horns against West Ham United later today. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Solskjaer Jadon Sancho
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp