Jamal Musiala, Sven Ulreich injured during Bayern Munich training 

Published: 21st September 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 11:24 AM

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich's training session was overshadowed by injuries to up-and-coming star Jamal Musiala and reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The Bavarian powerhouse said 18-year-old Musiala suffered a capsule injury in his right ankle and Ulreich suffered a partial inner ligament injury in his right knee joint.

Bayern did not say how long either player will be out.

While Ulreich had made only one appearance in the German Cup for Bayern this season, Musiala made a significant impact in the opening games with four goals and four assists in six appearances.

He didn't play a full game in any and was given a rest for Bayern's 7-0 rout of Bochum on Saturday.

Musiala has also made eight appearances for Germany.

The Bundesliga leaders face promoted Greuther Fürth on Friday.

