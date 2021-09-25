STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti backs striker Benzema for Ballon D'or

Carlo Ancelotti's team has scored 21 goals so far this season led by a superb Karim Benzema, who has scored eight and assisted in seven.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Karim Benzema ahead of their next La Liga match against Villarreal.

Benzema scored a brace against Mallorca to reach 200 La Liga goals.

Real Madrid now faces Villarreal who have struggled so far this season with only one win and four draws out of their last five matches.

Last season, 'Los Blancos' already defeated Villarreal 2-1 when they played at Madrid.

