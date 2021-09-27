STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coach Dennerby picks 23-member Indian women's football squad for friendlies in UAE, Bahrain

Published: 27th September 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby

Indian women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby (Photo Courtesy | All India Football Federation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian women's football team chief coach Thomas Dennerby has named a 23-member squad for the upcoming friendly matches in the UAE and Bahrain.

The team, which is currently camping in Jamshedpur, will travel to the UAE for two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates on October 2 and the Tunisia national team two days later.

The squad will then head to Bahrain, where they will play two friendlies against the country's national team on October 10 and the Chinese Taipei national team on October 13.

"After training for about a month in Jharkhand, we are extremely happy to be going for these friendly matches in the UAE and Bahrain," Dennerby said.

"These matches will be essential for us to gauge how far the girls have progressed during the training camp, as they will be pitted against some tough teams. We are all looking forward to these matches, and are thankful to the authorities for arranging them during such difficult circumstances in a pandemic."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Sumati Kumari, Pyari Xaxa, Renu.

