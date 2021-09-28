Manchester United want to sign Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig: Reports

By Online Desk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sight on RB Leipzig's utility player Nordi Mukiele, multiple media reports suggest.

23-year-old Frenchman Mukiele plays as a right-back primarily but is often used in central defender and midfield roles. Solskjaer has been on the hunt for a central defensive midfielder to stabilise the United midfield so that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can join the attacking ranks more freely without being bothered by opposition counters.

The youngster's dominant physique and good ball control make him a profile that perfectly fits Solskjaer's requirements, reported Spanish outlet Fichajes.Net

United's first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is also 23, could become a super-sub for the Red Devils if the Mukiele deal happens. Meanwhile, Portuguese Diogo Dalot is rumoured to make a move to Serie A to join Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.



Nordi Mukiele has so far made 115 appearances for the Bundesliga side since arriving from Montpellier in 2018. The young defender has so far scored nine goals and made seven assists for Leipzig with the current deal due to expire in June 2023.

With 55 shots in the last two games, no goals and a pair of 1-0 losses, Manchester United's attack is looking blunt.

That's even with Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club, although he only played in Saturday's defeat to Aston Villa and not the League Cup exit to West Ham.

There will be little room for error in the Champions League if Villarreal can't be beaten at Old Trafford in Group F on Wednesday after United opened two weeks ago with a loss to Young Boys.

Villarreal beat United in last season's Europa League final and Ole Gunnar Solskjær will want to avoid United dropping into Europe's second-tier competition again after benefiting from so much investment in the squad.