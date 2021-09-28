STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United want to sign Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig: Reports

23-year-old Frenchman Mukiele plays as a right-back primarily but is often used in central defender and midfield roles.

Published: 28th September 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Nordi Mukiele

RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sight on RB Leipzig's utility player Nordi Mukiele, multiple media reports suggest.

23-year-old Frenchman Mukiele plays as a right-back primarily but is often used in central defender and midfield roles. Solskjaer has been on the hunt for a central defensive midfielder to stabilise the United midfield so that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can join the attacking ranks more freely without being bothered by opposition counters. 

The youngster's  dominant physique and good ball control make him a profile that perfectly fits Solskjaer's requirements, reported Spanish outlet Fichajes.Net

United's first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is also 23, could become a super-sub for the Red Devils if the Mukiele deal happens. Meanwhile, Portuguese Diogo Dalot is rumoured to make a move to Serie A to join Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Nordi Mukiele has so far made 115 appearances for the Bundesliga side since arriving from Montpellier in 2018. The young defender has so far scored nine goals and made seven assists for Leipzig with the current deal due to expire in June 2023.

With 55 shots in the last two games, no goals and a pair of 1-0 losses, Manchester United's attack is looking blunt.

That's even with Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club, although he only played in Saturday's defeat to Aston Villa and not the League Cup exit to West Ham.

There will be little room for error in the Champions League if Villarreal can't be beaten at Old Trafford in Group F on Wednesday after United opened two weeks ago with a loss to Young Boys.

Villarreal beat United in last season's Europa League final and Ole Gunnar Solskjær will want to avoid United dropping into Europe's second-tier competition again after benefiting from so much investment in the squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer RB Leipzig Manchester United Nordi Mukiele Football signings football transfers Diogo Dalot
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp