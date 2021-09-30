Meet Shah Huzaib: The Kashmiri boy breaking the internet with his crazy football trick shots

CL Ramakrishnan By

Eighteen-year-old Shah Huzaib from Kashmir's Budgam district is making waves on the internet, thanks to his crazy football trick shots.

The Class 12 student from the Charar-Shareef area in an interview with The New Indian Express shares his views about football trick shots, his rise to fame, getting featured on international platforms, football culture in Kashmir and much more.

Q: Initially you wanted to play cricket, but shifted to football. How did this happen?

A: The shift from cricket to football took place in July 2016 when the internet services got suspended in Kashmir following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. With the suspension of internet and closure of schools, there was nothing much left to do.

Then I started playing football with my friends. When I started kicking the ball, I felt good and started playing every day. And after that, it continued for the next two years.

I got really inspired by this beautiful game "FOOTBALL" and started playing with passion. I bought a pair of football shoes also. I started practicing with more passion and it became my favorite game.

Q: When did you start practicing the football trick shots? Who inspired you?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my inspiration. Actually, it was all about being in touch with football and trick shots were the only way to be in touch with football. Also, I saw videos of Dude Perfect - American Entertainment Sports Group on YouTube - in which they were performing football trick shots. I got inspired and started performing and posting them on social media.

Q: How many trick shots have you mastered and how much time did it take to perfect each trick shot?

A: I have mastered more than 350 trick shots since 2018. It takes me less time nowadays to make a perfect trick shot. In the beginning, it was really difficult for me to make trick shots as was not having any concept about them or knowing how to come up with them.

The simple ones take less time while the difficult ones consume more time. Trick shots can't be done at the first attempt because you have to use different skills for every trick shot.

Q: What kind of effort did you put into these trick shots?

A: Hard work, dedication and time management are key to mastering this art. I have to travel 30-50 kilometers for an interview whenever I get called. I have to manage my time. Sometimes a single trick shot took me three to four days to master. So, they are really difficult. A viewer might find it simple. But it required a lot of hard work and patience.

Q: You also got featured on popular YouTube channels like 'People Are Awesome' and 'Oh My Goal'. What was the response like when people saw your video?

A: When I first got featured on 'Oh My Goal' in 2019, it was like a dream-come-true moment. For years, I used to watch videos of international players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi on these platforms, and me being on these same platforms is an awesome feeling. One of my videos on 'People Are Awesome' got over five million views. Following this, many people started following me and congratulating me. I got a boost and I started working more hard on my trick shots.

Q: You also got selected for 'India's Got Talent'? Tell us about it?

A: Yes, I got selected for 'India's Got Talent'. I will be going to Delhi on October 15 to participate in it. They initially took my auditions through online mode. Having watched many talented people on TV performing in 'India's Got Talent', now it's time to watch me on it.

Q: Many celebrities like former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty have shared your videos on their social media. How does it feel to be appreciated and watched by stars?

A: I was on cloud nine when I saw that Indian superstars featured me on their social media. I thought if I work harder, I can really reach greater heights.

Q: How helpful was this COVID outbreak in helping you spend more hours honing your trick shot skills?

A: During the recent COVID lockdown period, I got more time to come up with new trick shots. It helped me reach a wider audience because everyone was home and using social media. I got more followers and views. I got more connected with people worldwide.

Q: Have you received any help from the government? If not, what kind of help do you want from the government of India?

A: No, I didn't receive any help from the government in Kashmir. I have even requested them through every social media platform. I wanted them to provide me a platform so that I can rise to some level and help people in the future to learn these trick shots. Government should conduct events based on trick shots in Kashmir where people will get a chance to know about trick shots.

Q: Tell us about your future plans? How are you planning to take this talent of yours forward?

A: My future plans are to make trick shots popular in India. I'm planning to get the help of the Indian Army and reach every place through them in Kashmir. Interact with people from far-flung areas and share my knowledge with them to make this art more popular in Kashmir.

Q: You have inspired a lot of youngsters in Kashmir. Is there any message you have for them?

A: Yes, many people message me that they gain inspiration from my videos. I want to motivate the younger generation to be focused on their goal and not to get distracted. They should spend their precious time in sports activities and not get involved in drugs, which are not good for them and will also have a bad impact on society. When one makes his/ her family proud, maybe other people in society will get inspired and also start working towards achieving something in life.