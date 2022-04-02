 2022 FIFA World Cup: No group of death as big teams get an easy draw

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

DOHA: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is different from the previous editions with the quadrennial event being held in the winter. Even the draw turned out to be a unique one with three teams yet to be decided (will be confirmed in June).

As top officials and some managers of the qualified teams watched their respective teams drawn out of the pot at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center here, most of the elite teams were lucky to get favourable draws. There might not be any group of death this time around but Group E draws an interesting look, which includes heavyweight giants from Europe, Spain and Germany. With Japan and either of Costa Rica/New Zealand completing the group, the Spain-Germany clash could play an important role in who tops the group.

Group H also looks a tricky one though Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal remains the favourite to go through. However, with the likes of Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea, this is another group where there will be great contest for the second-place team. Things have worked in favour for Lionel Messi’s Argentina. With Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland being the other three teams in Group C, they are favourites to top the table. Gareth Southgate’s England are in Group B with Iran, USA and either of Scotland/Wales/Ukraine. With a team studded with stars, England have always been looked upon as favourites and will be eager to justify the favourites tag.

Teams like the Netherlands, Brazil and Belgium among others should not find much trouble in getting past the group stages. If the Orange are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador, Roberto Martinez and his men will play against Canada, Morocco and Croatia. Five-time champions Br­a­zil are pooled alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cam­eroon.

