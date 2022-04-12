STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rayo Vallecano's winless run extended after draw with Valencia in Liga

Published: 12th April 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rayo Vallecano striker Sergi Guardiola

Rayo Vallecano striker Sergi Guardiola (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Rayo Vallecano's winless streak in the Spanish league reached 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Valencia on Monday.

Valencia opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the 57th minute and the hosts equalized thanks to Sergi Guardiola in the 83rd at Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo hasn't won in the league since a home game against last-placed Alavés in December.

Valencia had its unbeaten run in the league extended to six matches, with three wins. It sits in ninth place.

Rayo is in 13th place, six points above the relegation zone. It has a game in hand, at second-placed Barcelona.

