STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini's fraud trial set for June

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud from June 8-22.

Published: 13th April 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud from June 8-22, a Swiss court said Tuesday.

It will be the final hearing in a long-running saga that began in 2011 and stems from a payment from FIFA to Platini of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.15 million, 1.8 million euros) for consultancy services.

Platini's services date from 1998 to 2002 when he had a 300,000 Swiss franc-per-year deal, payment for which was only made eight years later.

The pair are being investigated  for "disloyal management", "breach of trust" and "forgery of securities", the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland said.

Blatter was forced to resign as FIFA boss in 2015 and world football's governing body banned him for eight years, later reduced to six.

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Platini was suspended from all football-related activities for four years.

The pair are to be questioned again before the investigation is concluded.

They could be fined or face up to five years in jail if found guilty.

The Swiss Attorney General announced last November that Platini and Blatter had been indicted and said that it was up to the Federal Criminal Court, in Bellinzona, to decide whether or not to try the two men.

Both men at the time told AFP they expected the court to clear them.

Platini and Blatter have insisted all along that they had orally agreed annual compensation of one million Swiss francs, which was beyond FIFA's finances at the time and they settled the balance in 2011.

Blatter last year dismissed the suggestion that this was an under-the-counter payment, saying FIFA paid the correct pension contributions and Platini had "paid taxes on this amount at his place of residence in Switzerland".

Platini had suggested he might run against Blatter for the FIFA presidency in the 2011 election but in the end did not stand. Blatter was re-elected unopposed.

The revelation followed the FIFA corruption arrests on the eve of Blatter's re-election for a fourth term in May. A few days later, he announced he would resign, triggering a battle to succeed him.

Platini was the favourite but after he was banned, his UEFA deputy Gianni Infantino won the job.

The two defendants have long suspected Infantino, or his entourage, alerted the prosecutor's office to the four-year-old transaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA Sepp Blatter UEFA Michel Platini
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp