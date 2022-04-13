STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Women's League to be broadcast live

The Indian Women's League, the country's top division football club competition, will be broadcast live on Eurosport India.

Published: 13th April 2022 03:33 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

The fifth edition of the women's league will see 12 teams vie for the top honours across three grounds in Odisha (Kalinga Stadium, Capital Stadium and Battalion Stadium).

The IWL is back after two years with the fifth edition set to take place from April - 15 to May 26.

A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once.

A total of 30 matches will be aired.

The team with the most points in the league table at the end of the season will be crowned champions of the IWL.

"Since the format of the games this season has changed and more number of games are added, I am sure, the fans will also be able to enjoy the matches from their drawing room," Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues and Development, AIFF said.

