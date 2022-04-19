STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

India coach Stimac names 41 probables for camp ahead of Asian Cup 2023 final round qualifiers

India has been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers.

Published: 19th April 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's national football team.(Photo | Twitter, @IndianFootball)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 41 probables for a preparatory camp ahead of its AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June.

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23 and will start training from the next day till May 8.

The team will then move to Kolkata to continue with the camp till the qualifiers.

According to a release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the players from Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India has been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers.

The leg which will kick-off on June 8 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

The Blue Tigers had earlier played international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in March.

List of 41 probables: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Igor Stimac Indian men's national football team AFC Asian Cup
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp