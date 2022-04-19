STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'You are our angel': Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of one of his newborn twins

In a social media post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, Manchester United striker announced that one of his newborn twins has died.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he wrote on the social-media post.

Ronaldo already had four children.

