STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Fulham promoted back to the Premier League

Fulham were promoted back to the Premier League with four games to spare as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a 3-0 win over Preston at Craven Cottage.

Published: 20th April 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Fulham celebrates promotion to the Premier League after the League Championship soccer match against Preston at Craven Cottage, in London.

Fulham celebrates promotion to the Premier League after the League Championship soccer match against Preston at Craven Cottage, in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Fulham were promoted back to the Premier League on Tuesday with four games to spare as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a 3-0 win over Preston at Craven Cottage.

It is the fifth consecutive season the Cottagers have changed divisions as they were also promoted in 2018 and 2020 before being relegated in their first season back in the top flight.

However, in contrast to their need to go via the playoffs two years ago, Marco Silva's men have been the best side in the Championship by a distance this season.

Mitrovic has been the major reason why and the Serb took his tally to an incredible 40 goals in 40 league games this season with a first-half double.

Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho was also on target as Fulham also closed in on sealing the Championship title.

They lead Bournemouth by nine points with five games left for the Cherries to catch them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fulham Premier League Premier League 2022
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp