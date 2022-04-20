STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KGF fever strikes Premier League: Manchester City's post featuring De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden goes viral

Published: 20th April 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City had come up with their own post to pay tribute to the Kannada film.

Manchester City had come up with their own post to pay tribute to the Kannada film. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

As Sandalwood actor Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is making waves across the country in multiple languages, the popularity of the film has now caught the attention of English Premier League giants Manchester City. 

One of the most successful football clubs, Manchester City had come up with their own post to pay tribute to the Kannada film.

The Manchester-based club shared a photo of three of their star players - Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, and Phil Foden - dubbing the trio as "Our very own KGF!". The post indicated the starting letters of their respective names, branding them as 'KGF'.

The post went viral on social media, and also caught the eyes of Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who presented the dubbed Hindi version of the maverick film.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' director called the gesture "brilliant" and shared it on his Instagram stories.  Alongside, he also wrote, "When your team and film find each other". Farhan Akhtar is also one of the hardcore fans of Manchester City.

Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar's Instagram Story.

People on the internet were overwhelmed by this cheeky tribute to KGF by one of the richest football clubs in the world.

Meanwhile, with his latest release, 'KGF: Chapter 2', Yash officially entered the pan-India space.

Prashanth Neel's directorial 'KGF: Chapter 2' received a lot of attention across the country and has set the box office on fire. According to film analysts, the film has collected over Rs 600 crores at the box office within the initial few days of its release.

Speaking to IANS about the huge success of the film, Yash said, "Regardless of the other factors, your fans are the only ones who love you. They buy a ticket, come in, watch you on the screen, and then leave. They are unconcerned about your religion, caste, or community."

Playing a crucial role in the blockbuster film, Raveena Tandon was overwhelmed with the response she got for the film.

She said, "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen. She is a strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!"

Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF 2' also starred Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

