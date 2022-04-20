STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UEFA hit Marseille with stand closure after crowd trouble

Published: 20th April 2022 01:51 PM

By AFP

PARIS: UEFA have ordered Marseille to close part of their stadium for the home leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against Feyenoord due to crowd violence.

European football's governing body opened an investigation after the first leg of Marseille's quarter-final against Greek side PAOK was marred by ugly clashes between supporters.

Incidents took place outside the Velodrome before kick-off with trouble continuing inside the ground.

In addition to the closure of the club's Virage Nord, Marseille were fined a total of 98,000 euros ($106,000) for lighting fireworks, throwing objects and blocking passageways.

PAOK received a fine of 50,000 euros for similar offences, and must contact Marseille within 30 days for the settlement of damage caused by their fans.

Marseille visit Feyenoord on April 28 in the first leg of their semi-final tie and then host the Dutch club in the return clash a week later.

