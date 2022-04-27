STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat’s Malayali leadership

This year, Gujarat’s Santhosh Trophy team is led by a Malayali — Muhammad Sagar Ali

Muhammed Sagar Ali. ( File Photo)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many emerging state teams, the Santosh Trophy is a formative platform where the members begin to create a future in football. While the Kerala and West Bengal teams are the traditional powerhouses in the national championship, many other teams treat it as an opportunity to experience competitive football. For instance, this year, Gujarat was on its way to the final round of the Santosh Trophy after a long gap of 37 years.

Interestingly, the captain of the Gujarat team was Ernakulam-native b. Sagar, who is a central defender by trade, was one of the senior professionals handpicked by the team management to lead a largely young side. The 29-year-old was a rock at the back as they made their passage into the final round to be held in Malappuram.

While a semifinal spot was too big a task for a largely inexperienced squad, Sagar put his experience to good use as Gujarat took on mighty teams like Karnataka, Manipur and Services who were in Group B.

“It was a big responsibility to lead the side. The team comprises mostly youngsters and I was called up to lead them. I took up the challenge because it was something new for me. As I hail from a football-crazy state like Kerala, it was a way for me to give back to the sport,” said Sagar.

Sagar has been involved with many clubs in the past, like Air India Football Club, Delhi United etc.He even played in the Bhutan Super League with Druk Stars FC before a stint at Ahmedabad-based I-League 2nd Division side Ara FC. It was during his time with Ara FC that he was spotted by Gujarat and received an invitation to play for the team, and subsequently captain them.

“I had received some calls from I-League sides before, but playing in the Santosh Trophy was an experience I always wanted. I had received a few calls to work in Kerala football in the past but could not participate as I was tied to another club at the time. I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity this time. Leading Gujarat felt like a unique challenge. To play a Santosh Trophy championship and that too in Malappuram is an experience I will cherish forever,” he concluded. 

