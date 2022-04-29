STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood to remain on bail over rape allegations

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman. The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill. Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

In an update on the investigation, Greater Manchester Police said: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail. An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing," the police said.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice. Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mason Greenwood Manchester United Mason Greenwood rape Rape allegations Greater Manchester Police
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp