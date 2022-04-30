STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54

His high-profile clients included Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mino Raiola, pictured in 2016, was one of the most powerful agents in world football. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MILAN: Mino Raiola, one of football's most powerful agents whose high-profile clients included Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has died at the age of 54, following an illness, his family announced on Saturday.

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was," the Italian's family said in a message on Twitter.

"Mino fought to the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it."

Raiola's family did not say from what illness he had been suffering from but he had been at Milan's San Raffaele hospital where he had previously survived scares.

His death comes two days after Italian media reported he had died only for his agency, the head of San Raffaele's intensive care department and eventually the man himself to deny he had passed away.

