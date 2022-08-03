Home Sport Football

Pogba reportedly opts against surgery in a boost to World Cup hopes

There were fears the 29-year-old could miss the rest of the calendar year if he opted for surgery.

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Paul Pogba

Midfielder Paul Pogba waves to fans as he arrives at Juve's Medical Center, in Turin, northern Italy, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By IANS

BERLIN: French footballer Paul Pogba has reportedly opted for therapy over surgery after meeting with a specialist to discuss his knee injury, and may even be back playing in just five weeks.

Having left Manchester United to return to Turin, Pogba was hoping for a fresh start, only to suffer a knee injury in the early weeks of his second spell with Juventus, according to DPA news agency.

The France midfielder complained of his injury while with Juve on their pre-season tour of the United States, and initial checks led the Italian club to announce he had suffered a lesion of the lateral meniscus.

There were fears the 29-year-old could miss the rest of the calendar year if he opted for surgery.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba consulted with world-renowned knee surgeon Professor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon and it was agreed he would undergo therapy over surgery, meaning he should be back in action in approximately five weeks.

Pogba was a key part of the France team that lifted the World Cup in 2018, and this news will be a boost to his chances of being fully fit to help defend the trophy in Qatar later this year.

Pogba spent four years at Juve between 2012 and 2016, winning four Serie A titles in that period before moving to United for a then world record fee of 105 million euros (USD107 million).

The World Cup begins on November 21 in Qatar, and France boss Didier Deschamps would want 91-cap Pogba to have proven his fitness well in advance of the tournament getting underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Pogba Turin THERAPY knee injury World Cup
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp