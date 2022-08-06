Home Sport Football

Sadio Mane scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored as Bayern showed no ill effect from Robert Lewandowski's summer transfer to Barcelona.

Published: 06th August 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern's Sadio Mane celebrates after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Sadio Mané scored on his league debut and Bayern Munich routed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 to start the new Bundesliga.

Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored as Bayern showed no ill effect from Robert Lewandowski's summer transfer to Barcelona.

"We have to find new ways to score," Musiala said of Lewandowski's departure, "because he always scored 40 goals a season."

Bayern's sheer dominance against the team that won the Europa League last season shows why it remains the firm favorite for a record-extending 11th consecutive title.

The Bavarian powerhouse had 17 shots at goal in the first half alone, when the visitors could also shrug off a comical miss from Thomas Müller.

Both the opening ceremony and a passionate performance of the German anthem by pop singer Carolin Niemczyk were whistled by the home fans, who marked the occasion in their own way by setting off banned pyrotechnics behind one of the goals.

It sent a huge cloud of smoke over the Frankfurt goal and may even have aided the visitors as Kimmich scored through the haze with a free kick in off the right post in the fifth minute.

Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who was expecting a cross, was late to react.

Pavard made it 2-0 in the 11th on a rebound of Müller's blocked effort.

"With the two early goals, the game took a certain direction," Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said.

"We were too wild, we wanted too much. And when you give an offense like that so much room, you see what comes out of it."

Bayern had to wait till the 29th for Mané to get the third with a header to Gnabry's floated cross.

It was the Senegalese forward's first Bundesliga goal following his transfer from Liverpool.

Müller gave Musiala a tap-in in the 35th and Gnabry got the fifth just before halftime.

Only the break provided relief for the beleaguered home team.

Glasner reacted with three changes in the interval and was rewarded with a far more encouraging performance in the second half.

New signing Kolo Muani forced a mistake from overconfident goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to score on his league debut in the 64th.

But the visitors never panicked.

Musiala displayed fine footwork before scoring his second in the 83rd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadio Mane  Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Jamal Musiala Joshua Kimmich Benjamin Pavard Serge Gnabry
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp