Home Sport Football

Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup

Madrid is chasing its fifth Super Cup title, and first since 2017, Madrid ended last season on a high after comfortably winning the Spanish league.

Published: 09th August 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy.

Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.

It will be the teams’ first competitive meeting since the 1960 European Cup final, when Madrid won its fifth straight European title at the time with a thrilling 7-3 win at Glasgow's Hampden Park. Ferenc Puskás scored four goals for Madrid and Alfredo Di Stéfano got a hat trick. Around 127,000 fans watched the match in what is still the highest attendance for a European Cup final.

Madrid is chasing its fifth Super Cup title, and first since 2017, while Frankfurt will be making its first Super Cup appearance following its shootout victory over Rangers in the Europa League final. That win ended the German club’s 42-year wait for a European trophy.

Madrid ended last season on a high after comfortably winning the Spanish league and overcoming poor performances to advance in the knockout stages of the Champions League. It eventually clinched a record 14th European title in the final against Liverpool.

The Spanish powerhouse will be mostly unchanged going into 2022-23, led by Karim Benzema following his best season ever. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo are also back in an attack that was dominant last season, and the midfield remains anchored by Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The team’s additions come with central defender Antonio Rüdiger and midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Isco Alarcón and Gareth Bale left after their contracts expired, but the club did not replace them despite the disappointment of failing to sign Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. Instead Madrid is hoping for another impressive season up front from the 34-year-old Benzema.

The France striker was the top scorer in the Spanish league and the Champions League. He scored 44 goals in 45 matches with Madrid, and equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (451).

Benzema scored twice in his two preseason games — a 2-2 draw with Mexican club América and a 2-0 win over Juventus — and did not play in Madrid's 1-0 loss to Barcelona.

Madrid will play its Spanish league opener on Sunday at promoted Almería.

Frankfurt’s season has already started. It routed second-division club Magdeburg 4-0 in the first round of the German Cup, then lost 6-1 at home to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga opener on Friday, when the visitors led 5-0 at halftime.

“On Wednesday we have the opportunity to do better against an opponent that’s just as strong,” Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said. “Sometimes it’s good to get a slap in the face so not everyone thinks things will continue like last season.”

Frankfurt had not clinched a European title until winning the UEFA Cup in 1980. It won its lone German league title in 1959, and since then it has won five German Cups, the last in 2018.

The match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium will be the first UEFA club competition final to be held in Finland, though the venue previously also staged the final of the women’s European Championship in 2009.

Semi-automated offside technology will be used for the first time in a European club competition. The new system operates with cameras that can track 29 different body points per player and will allow video review teams to determine offside situations more quickly and accurately, according to UEFA.

The system was tested at the women’s Euro 2022 in England and in the Champions League last season. It was also approved by FIFA for the World Cup in Qatar,

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp