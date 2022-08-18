Home Sport Football

Benjamin Mendy bragged that he had sex with '10,000 women,' jury told

On the fourth day of the trial, the court heard how the woman had followed the 28-year-old French international into the room after he snatched her phone from her hands.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy. (File Photo | AP)

Man City star Benjamin Mendy acted like it was a 'privilege' to be raped by him and told his victim that he had had sex with '10,000 women. He also told his victim, 'Don't tell anyone and you can come over every night', a court today heard.

According to the Daily Mail, in graphic testimony at Chester Crown Court, jury members were told how the £52million defender used a 'fingerprint touchscreen' to lock a woman in a bedroom before raping her.

She told the court that once inside, Mendy closed the door to the bedroom - which she claimed was fitted with a special locks and could only be entered using fingerprint technology. 

She told jurors that after telling Mendy she did not want to have sex with him, he replied: "The door is locked anyway". 

The woman, 20, according to the report, also told the court how Mendy bragged that he had had sex with '10,000 women' as he raped her.

She also claimed that the Premier League star said afterwards 'You're too shy' and that she could visit his house again.

"It was like a privilege to come over to have that done every night by him," she told police.

Giving evidence in the trial, in which Mendy is accused of eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of assault, she said: "He (Mendy) took my mobile phone off me and I followed him up two flights of stairs to try and get it back. I was saying 'that's my phone, I want it back." He was going through it looking at private pictures of me that I've sent before.

The woman's evidence was video recorded and played to a jury of eight men and four women, the Daily Mail report added.

