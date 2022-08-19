Ministry requests AFC, FIFA to let Gokulam FC play

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

The sports ministry has reached out to both the world football governing body (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Gokulam Kerala FC, currently in Tashkent, to take part in the AFC Women's Club Championship, set to begin on August 20.

After landing in Tashkent, their fate has been surrounded by uncertainty. Due to the indefinite suspension imposed by FIFA on the All India Football Federation (AIFF), they are not eligible to take part in the competition. In fact, there were talks that they could be sent back home immediately. Until late on Friday, Gokulam's name did not feature in the group that they were supposed to be part of. Only Ban Khatoon FC (Iran) and Sogdiana-W (Uzbekistan), the other two teams, are part of the West group.

Even going by the fixture, Gokulam's fate seems to be sealed as the two remaining teams are set to play their second match on the day (August 23) the Indian club was supposed to play Sogdiana-W at Qarshi, a one-hour flight from Tashkent. Despite all the uncertainty, the players seemed to have turned their focus on the field, with the club's official Twitter handle posting pictures of players training on Friday. It remains to be seen if the sports ministry's request and players' patience will bear fruit.

With just 24 hours ahead of the opening match of West group, the official fixture list did not feature the Indian club

After learning about their fate, the sports ministry had earlier reached out to AFC and the team were handed 48 hours to stay (under the local organiser's/AFC's care). The club officials, on their part, were hoping for a miracle, and willing to do whatever they could to keep the continental dreams alive.

On Friday, the sports ministry, in an email to both FIFA and AFC, explained Gokulam's side of the story, telling that the club had already landed in the host country before the suspension. Since the 48-hour time-frame was supposed to end soon, the ministry also wanted to ensure that the 31-member squad was taken care of.

"It has requested FIFA and AFC to therefore consider allowing the team to play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship (West region) in the interest of the young players. Meanwhile, the ministry has also reached out to the Indian embassy in Uzbekistan to extend assistance to the team in all possible ways. The ministry is also in constant touch with Gokulam team's management," a sports ministry release stated.

ATK Mohun Bagan is another club who could miss out from continental action due to the suspension of AIFF. The Kolkata club is scheduled to be part of the AFC Cup 2022 (Inter-Zone semifinals) on September 7 in Bahrain. The sports ministry also included their name in Friday's email to AFC and FIFA, urging them to let the team take part.

