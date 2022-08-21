Just one eminent player in EC candidates list for AIFF election  

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

The nominations of the candidates for the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) were finalised and published on Saturday. Going by 'list of nominated candidates', there is only one eminent player, technically, contesting for a post in the executive committee. The constitution submitted in the Supreme Court by the Committee of Administrators had been emphasising on 50 per cent representation, something that did not go down well with the international football federation (FIFA) as well.

The SC had given the go-ahead to hold an election as per the new constitution on August 3 that allowed 50 per cent sportspersons to be part of the electoral college too. And the constitution states: "AIFF shall have the following Office-Bearers who shall all constitute the Executive Committee: a) 1 (one) President; b) 1 (one) Treasurer; c) 10 (ten) members, out of whom at least 5 (five) shall be Eminent Players. Further, out of the Eminent Players, at least 2 (two) shall be female Eminent Players."

However, going by the nomination list published on Saturday, there is technically only one eminent player. Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the seven persons contesting for the president's post. The executive committee that was supposed to have ten members in total and five eminent players among them, might not see more than one eminent player. According to the nomination list of 14 candidates, only Madhu Kumari is an eminent player. Though Eugeneson Lyngdoh (executive committee) of Meghalaya was an India midfielder, he has not been listed as an eminent player.

The next hearing in the Supreme Court is on Monday and that could decide on the constitution and might look into the Committee of Administrators after the FIFA had asked to repeal it since it constitutes interference by a third party. Since nothing is certain some of the serious contenders have gone ahead and filed nominations. After more clarity on Monday things are expected to change. Still just one eminent player filing nomination is surprising. There are six candidates for the post of treasurer. Interestingly, Ajay Kipa from Arunachal Pradesh, who seconded Kalyan Chaubey for the president's post, has filed his nomination for the post of treasurer. BJP leader Chaubey, who has filed his nomination from Gujarat State Football Association, is considered a strong candidate as of now.

The nominations of the candidates for the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) were finalised and published on Saturday. Going by 'list of nominated candidates', there is only one eminent player, technically, contesting for a post in the executive committee. The constitution submitted in the Supreme Court by the Committee of Administrators had been emphasising on 50 per cent representation, something that did not go down well with the international football federation (FIFA) as well. The SC had given the go-ahead to hold an election as per the new constitution on August 3 that allowed 50 per cent sportspersons to be part of the electoral college too. And the constitution states: "AIFF shall have the following Office-Bearers who shall all constitute the Executive Committee: a) 1 (one) President; b) 1 (one) Treasurer; c) 10 (ten) members, out of whom at least 5 (five) shall be Eminent Players. Further, out of the Eminent Players, at least 2 (two) shall be female Eminent Players." However, going by the nomination list published on Saturday, there is technically only one eminent player. Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the seven persons contesting for the president's post. The executive committee that was supposed to have ten members in total and five eminent players among them, might not see more than one eminent player. According to the nomination list of 14 candidates, only Madhu Kumari is an eminent player. Though Eugeneson Lyngdoh (executive committee) of Meghalaya was an India midfielder, he has not been listed as an eminent player. The next hearing in the Supreme Court is on Monday and that could decide on the constitution and might look into the Committee of Administrators after the FIFA had asked to repeal it since it constitutes interference by a third party. Since nothing is certain some of the serious contenders have gone ahead and filed nominations. After more clarity on Monday things are expected to change. Still just one eminent player filing nomination is surprising. There are six candidates for the post of treasurer. Interestingly, Ajay Kipa from Arunachal Pradesh, who seconded Kalyan Chaubey for the president's post, has filed his nomination for the post of treasurer. BJP leader Chaubey, who has filed his nomination from Gujarat State Football Association, is considered a strong candidate as of now.