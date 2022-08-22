Home Sport Football

England women's record goalscorer White quits football

Manchester City and England striker Ellen White has announced her retirement after 17 years. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON:  Ellen White, England's all-time record women's goalscorer, on Monday announced her retirement from football with immediate effect after a glittering 17-year career that culminated in last month's Euro 2022 triumph.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Ellen White has retired from football," her club said in a statement.

"England's all-time women's record goalscorer, the legendary striker ends her playing career this summer on the highest of highs and having left an undeniable impact on the game as a whole," it added.

The 33-year-old forward scored 52 times in 113 appearances for the Lionesses, while her club career also included stints at Arsenal, Chelsea, Notts County, Birmingham, and Leeds.

She played an integral role in helping England women lift their first ever major trophy, scoring two goals during this summer's home-hosted tournament.

