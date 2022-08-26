Meet Karthik Thulasi, a 24-year-old Indian-origin footballer in La Liga

Sunaina Yousuf By

Karthik Thulasi still remembers knocking the football back and forth in his apartment building. The living room would become his ground, the sofa and coffee table became obstacles, and the table in the corner would become a goalpost.

The now 24-year-old football aspirant standing at the gates of La Liga laughs as he adds, "My mother smacked me on my head for breaking everything from window shields to light bulbs, and shattering even her precious porcelain."

Born and brought up in the Sultanate of Oman, he aspired to be a professional footballer. His love for the game brought him to play in four different countries in the span of his career. Currently playing for La Liga’s Rayo Vallecano Development Squad, he began like any other football fan, but with a lot more fire!

"The game spellbinds me with the multitude of prospects that lie ahead of me – the need to thrive and achieve still burning deep," he says.

Karthik studied at Indian School Nizwa, Oman. Besides playing for the school football team, he started his career playing with FC Nizwa, a native football club in the country. Continuing his graduation in Muscat, he was rooted in his passion for the sport and persistently played for several other clubs in Oman. Soon after graduating, he relocated to Kerala and joined training with Gokulam FC.

“I trained with Gokulam (FC) for a while and everything was going fine. I wanted a leap in my career and decided to join Universidad Europea de Madrid, well known as Real Madrid University. The decision opened the door to my all-time dream,” he says.

Though fans adore the Real Madrid club, Universidad Europea de Madrid is not a known place for Indians. Karthik joined the university to pursue International Masters in Football Coaching and Management.

“The university had the best framework for learning and sports training. It helped bring out the best in me. From world-class training to sessions with Real Madrid superstars, the routine had me learning and improving every passing day," he said.

Remembering it as the best days of his life, some of his training sessions were with Real Madrid stars Roberto Carlos and Iker Casillas.

"The experience was overwhelming. I grew up idolising them since my childhood. Real Madrid was my favourite team... but being trained by these Real Madrid stars caught me off-guard," Karthik said.

Even his graduation ceremony was no-less of a dream come true. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez graced the ceremony.

Rayo Vallecano

His career in Spain began with the youth team of Segundo Division side CD Leganes. His inability to converse in Spanish caused a setback ending his tie-up with the club in a month. Attending several other trials, he got into CD Proas. He stayed with the team until his offer with Rayo Vallecano.

"As of now, I'm the only Indian player on the side. With time, hopefully, more Indian players would show up in the squad," he says. Currently playing for Rayo Vallecano, his ultimate aim is to play for La Liga Santander in Spain.

Karthik’s Indian Stint

Playing for Spain, staying in Spain, and making Spanish friends have never sapped his love for India. Keeping aside La Liga, Karthik wants to play in the Indian Super League at least next season. Having played the sport in four countries and refining his skills as a player, Karthik wishes to be a part of ISL. Indian national team plans are not far-off too.

"Shortly, I want to play for India, be in the Indian team. Maybe beginning with ISL would open better opportunities."

Putting his Real Madrid education to work, Karthik also wishes to train aspiring footballers in India. He wants to start an academy to nurture younger talents. He aims to build a better squad of young players.

"Football as a profession would take a lot more than just practice. The game requires hard work and taking risks. You need to believe in yourself. Taking reasonable efforts at the right time can get you to unbelievable heights. And the right time waits for none. And like how the saying goes, when life throws lemons at you, make lemonades out of them!" he signed off.

